Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Kim Min Kyo turns SNS accounts private after news of his dogs attacking elderly woman

Actor Kim Min Kyo has turned his Instagram private after accusations that his dogs bit an elderly woman.

The woman, who is over 80 years old, was bitten on both arms and on her thigh by two dogs that weigh over 20kg on the 4th. She was originally in the ICU but has since then been moved to a regular hospital room. Witnesses revealed that both of the dogs jumped the fence in her yard and had neither muzzles nor leashes.

Kim Min Kyo has not yet made statements. Since then, he has also turned his Instagram account to private after netizens demanded that he make a statement.

  1. misc.
  2. KIM MIN KYO
