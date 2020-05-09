BTOB's Sungjae makes fans laugh with his attempts at cutting his bangs before enlistment

BTOB's Sungjae had fun with his hair before his enlistment.

Sungjae is enlisting tomorrow on May 11th. Since he's gonna have to shave his hair anyway, Sungjae decided he was going to have a bit of fun and share it with Melody before he had to shave it all. He first started with a crooked attempt at cutting his bangs. At this stage, he still looked cute enough.

He then went full-on bucket cut, asking, "How's this?":



And then apparently still hadn't had enough, as he went a step further. At this point, he admitted, "How's this? (I'm screwed)."

Melody thankfully got a big laugh out of his last day before enlistment, and Sungjae definitely showed that he's still ready and happy to sacrifice himself for the sake of his fans' laughter.

Will you miss him while he's enlisted?