Posted by jennywill 2 hours ago

BTOB's Sungjae makes fans laugh with his attempts at cutting his bangs before enlistment

BTOB's Sungjae had fun with his hair before his enlistment.

Sungjae is enlisting tomorrow on May 11th. Since he's gonna have to shave his hair anyway, Sungjae decided he was going to have a bit of fun and share it with Melody before he had to shave it all. He first started with a crooked attempt at cutting his bangs. At this stage, he still looked cute enough.

He then went full-on bucket cut, asking, "How's this?":

View this post on Instagram

이건 어때요?

A post shared by 육성재 BTOB Melody 3X2 (@yook_can_do_it) on

And then apparently still hadn't had enough, as he went a step further. At this point, he admitted, "How's this? (I'm screwed)."

View this post on Instagram

어망때했요다?...

A post shared by 육성재 BTOB Melody 3X2 (@yook_can_do_it) on

Melody thankfully got a big laugh out of his last day before enlistment, and Sungjae definitely showed that he's still ready and happy to sacrifice himself for the sake of his fans' laughter.

Will you miss him while he's enlisted?

quark123952,072 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I definitely feel that the only acceptable time to give yourself bangs is immediately before it's all due to go. 😆

yeeeeeeeeeee73 pts 55 seconds ago
55 seconds ago

lol he's so cute

