Sung Si Kyung shocks fans with dramatic weight loss

Sung Si Kyung shocked fans with his dramatic weight loss.



On the May 6th episode of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', DJ Choi Hwa Jung commented on the ballad singer's slimmer figure, saying, "You've gotten so pretty. How much weight did you lose?" Sung Si Kyung responded, "I've never been on the scale. Still, I think I've lost about 10kg (22lbs) though."



Sung Si Kyung also revealed the key to his weight loss was cutting out alcohol, saying, "It's been 50 days since I quit drinking. It was the same time as eternity. I usually finish recording within 4 hours, but I failed to finish recording. I also felt my health getting worse. That's why I quit drinking."



In other news, Sung Si Kyung recently made his comeback with "And We Go". He's also set to feature as a coach alongside BoA, Dynamic Duo, and Kim Jong Kook on Mnet's 'The Voice 2020'.



What do you think of Sung Si Kyung's slimmer look?

