Jung So Min talks about her onscreen chemistry with 'Soul Mechanic' co-star Shin Ha Kyun

Jung So Min talked about her onscreen chemistry with 'Soul Mechanic' co-star Shin Ha Kyun.



At the May 6th press conference for the KBS drama 'Soul Mechanic', Jung So Min discussed her collaboration playing opposite Shin Ha Kyun. She said, "Since my character Han Woo Joo is a difficult character, I hesitated to choose this project because I thought I was being too greedy. However, I felt reassured because Shin Ha Kyun was there. I thought he could help me fill my shortcomings."



The actress continued, "He's a sunbae that I've watched since before I got into acting, and I was curious about working with a sunbae I respected. I want to learn a lot."



Shin Ha Kyun also commented, "It's hard to think about anyone else playing Han Woo Joo now. [Jung So Min] is diligent and has good focus."



'Soul Mechanic' tells the stories about psychiatrists who try to heal the whole person. The series premieres on May 6 at 10PM KST.