Rapper pH-1 has dropped his music video teaser for "Packitup!".



The MV teaser features pH-1 against a desolate landscape as he swings a golf club towards empty mountains. "Packitup!" is the title track of his upcoming album 'X', 'The Worst Mixtape', which drops on May 8 KST.



What do you think of pH-1's MV teaser?