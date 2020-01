Singer Gummy and actor Jo Jung Suk will become parents!

C-Jes Entertainment made the announcement on January 6th confirming Gummy's pregnancy, stating: "Gummy and Jo Jung Suk are very happy at the news of their first child. She is 7 weeks along and deciding a nickname for the baby. We ask for your warm support and blessings."

Jo Jung Suk and Gummy started dating in 2013 and got married in 2018.