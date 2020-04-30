HA:TFELT (Yenny) lets fans know she's not sick with coronavirus

HA:TFELT (Yenny) let fans know she's not sick with COVID-19.



On April 30, HA:TFELT shared on her Instagram story, "I went to take the coronavirus test after my temperature went up to 38.5C (101.3F) degrees. Fortunately, it's negative. I think it's a simple flu. I apologize to those of you waiting for me on the radio. I'll get well and meet you soon."



The singer-songwriter was previously scheduled to feature as a guest on MBC FM's 'Kim Eena's Night Letter', but she wasn't able to appear due to not feeling well.



In other news, HA:TFELT recently made a comeback with her first full album '1719'.





