HA:TFELT reveals she's writing a wedding song for Wonder Girls' Lim

HA:TFELT revealed she's writing a wedding song for Wonder Girls' Lim.



Lim and her longtime boyfriend Shin Min Chul announced they would be tying the knot this summer, and her fellow Wonder Girls' member HA:TFELT wanted to congratulate her with a song. At her online book talk show 'Zoom In' on May 1, HA:TFELT expressed, "Actually, they asked if I would sing at their wedding. I want to write a new song and perform something original, so I'm deep in thought these days."



On her new album '1719', HA:TFELT chose her favorite song, choosing "3 Minutes". She said, "I didn't think it would get a lot of love. It's a style I really like, and I think I sound pretty good in it, so that's why I hold a lot of affection for it."



HA:TFELT also gave advice to fans, explaining, "I don't think there's one set answer for everyone. Some people can overcome things without much thought, while others prefer to really think things through before coming to a resolution. In my case, I sort through things by writing and making music. What's most important is that everything comes to an end eventually. Even if difficult times feel so long, they will pass, so I think it's good to have the thought, 'This too shall pass,' in your mind."



In other news, HAT:FELT recently released the music video for "Life Sucks".



