Singer Ben opens up about debuting with unsuccessful girl group

Singer Ben opened up about her girl group days.



On the May 1st episode of 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', Ben discussed her debut as a girl group member with Yoo Hee Yeol, saying, "In 2010, I debuted as part of the trio Bebe Mignon. It's a girl group that failed as soon as it started. Our first album didn't do well, and we blamed ourselves a lot."



She continued, "I didn't give up, but it was tiring in the middle. I debuted, and I'm a singer named Ben. I thought about how hard it was to release just one album. I was saddened that I had no choice but to miss the stage. I wondered what to do, and the only thing was singing. I worked hard step by step, and it's suddenly become my 10th anniversary since debut."



In other news, Ben recently released her music video for "Bad" starring LOONA's Heejin.

