Hara's brother says he wants to use Hara's assets to help single parents and aspiring celebrities

Hara's brother Goo Ho In stated in the May 6th episode of 'MBC's Real Story' that he would like to use Hara's assets to help single parents and aspiring celebrities.

He delivered news regarding the ongoing lawsuit with his biological mother who is trying to claim half of Hara's inheritance. He stated: "I received a reply from her recently. She keeps saying that she's going to take half the inheritance, but if we win the lawsuit or she gives up, I would like to use that money to help single moms and dads, as well as those who aspire to become celebrities."

Goo Ho In also stated: "Just because someone gave birth to you doesn't mean they're a parent. A person who abandoned us and even gave up her parental rights is trying to take away assets earned through Hara's hard work, and this means that the laws are unjust. Our biological mother who abandoned us when we were children and gave up her parental rights is parading the law, showing up after 20 years. She said that the law is like that so we should split the assets 50/50."





Goo Hara's father also stated: "She gave up her parental rights and lived her life without caring, and she's now showing up to suck her children's blood. What else can it be?" Goo Ho In also teared up and stated that he was "Sorry that he couldn't help Hara more. I will live with this for the rest of my life. I really miss you and love you."





The 'Goo Hara Law' has gained enough signatures to be reviewed by the national assembly. Goo Hara's mother was also visited by the staff of 'MBC's Real Story', where she stated that she had nothing to say and they should leave.





