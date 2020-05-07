22

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hara's brother says he wants to use Hara's assets to help single parents and aspiring celebrities

AKP STAFF

Hara's brother Goo Ho In stated in the May 6th episode of 'MBC's Real Story' that he would like to use Hara's assets to help single parents and aspiring celebrities. 

He delivered news regarding the ongoing lawsuit with his biological mother who is trying to claim half of Hara's inheritance. He stated: "I received a reply from her recently. She keeps saying that she's going to take half the inheritance, but if we win the lawsuit or she gives up, I would like to use that money to help single moms and dads, as well as those who aspire to become celebrities." 

Goo Ho In also stated: "Just because someone gave birth to you doesn't mean they're a parent. A person who abandoned us and even gave up her parental rights is trying to take away assets earned through Hara's hard work, and this means that the laws are unjust. Our biological mother who abandoned us when we were children and gave up her parental rights is parading the law, showing up after 20 years. She said that the law is like that so we should split the assets 50/50." 

Goo Hara's father also stated: "She gave up her parental rights and lived her life without caring, and she's now showing up to suck her children's blood. What else can it be?" Goo Ho In also teared up and stated that he was "Sorry that he couldn't help Hara more. I will live with this for the rest of my life. I really miss you and love you." 

The 'Goo Hara Law' has gained enough signatures to be reviewed by the national assembly. Goo Hara's mother was also visited by the staff of 'MBC's Real Story', where she stated that she had nothing to say and they should leave. 



  1. Hara
3 2,462 Share 100% Upvoted

1

YukihinaLV107 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

wow how nice and sane and good guy he is

unlike his greedy bitch mom

Share

0

cabbagejuice514 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

this whole situation is so depressing but im really glad hara's passing could possibly create better laws that prevent this thing from happening. Since it is getting a lot of traction i really hope it goes through and hara's money and legacy can be used towards helping others

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Han
Stray Kids' Han releases MV for 'Close'
5 hours ago   2   2,036

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND