9

2

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Hara's mother, who was absent throughout all of Hara's life, demands 50% of Hara's inheritance

AKP STAFF

Hara's mother and brother are going to court over Hara's inheritance.

Hara's birth mother, who had abandoned both Hara and her brother for most of Hara's life, first obtained a lawyer to get 50% of Hara's inheritance. However, Hara's father and brother are finding the claim ridiculous. Hara's father has already given his half to Hara's brother. The father said, "She abandoned her young children and left. What rights does she have to Hara's inheritance?" Hara's father went all around the country so he could finance Hara and her brother's upbringing. Hara and her brother were raised by their grandmother, and her brother also took care of Hara.

Because Hara's father relinquished his half to Hara's older brother, the inheritance will be split 50/50 between Hara's mother and Hara's older brother. However, Hara's brother (and father) will be fighting Hara's mother's claim. Hara's brother said, "Hara was 9 years old when our birth mother left us. She fought with the trauma of being abandoned all her life."

Stay tuned for updates on the case.

  1. KARA
  2. Hara
8 19,402 Share 82% Upvoted

9

jichoo94 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

If she was missing throughout all her struggles in her life and caused her unnecessary pain and left her to be that way, are they even a "family"? She doesn't deserve it, nope, not even a penny.

Share

4

diadems-1,752 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Hara spent her whole life surrounded by hate and she did not do one single goddamned thing to deserve any of it.

Fucking hell...

P.S.: To all of you who said Hara was at fault for defending herself after her ex broke into her home and assaulted her, just fuck right off.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

J.Y. Park
J.Y. Park welcomes a baby girl to his family
2 hours ago   7   24,738
J.Y. Park
J.Y. Park welcomes a baby girl to his family
2 hours ago   7   24,738
J.Y. Park
J.Y. Park welcomes a baby girl to his family
2 hours ago   7   24,738

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND