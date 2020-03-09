Hara's mother, who was absent throughout all of Hara's life, demands 50% of Hara's inheritance

Hara's mother and brother are going to court over Hara's inheritance.

Hara's birth mother, who had abandoned both Hara and her brother for most of Hara's life, first obtained a lawyer to get 50% of Hara's inheritance. However, Hara's father and brother are finding the claim ridiculous. Hara's father has already given his half to Hara's brother. The father said, "She abandoned her young children and left. What rights does she have to Hara's inheritance?" Hara's father went all around the country so he could finance Hara and her brother's upbringing. Hara and her brother were raised by their grandmother, and her brother also took care of Hara.

Because Hara's father relinquished his half to Hara's older brother, the inheritance will be split 50/50 between Hara's mother and Hara's older brother. However, Hara's brother (and father) will be fighting Hara's mother's claim. Hara's brother said, "Hara was 9 years old when our birth mother left us. She fought with the trauma of being abandoned all her life."

Stay tuned for updates on the case.