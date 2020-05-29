15

Girls' Generation's YoonA uploads a special dance cover of BTS, EXO, NCT 127, and Seventeen to celebrate her birthday

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's YoonA uploaded a special dance cover for her fans to celebrate her birthday. 

The veteran idol covered NCT 127's "Kick It", EXO's "Love Shot", BTS's "ON", and Seventeen's "Very Nice".

The caption reads: "for SONE. I tried this out after hearing you guys wanted to see my courage to dance. It's lacking, but I worked hard." YoonA is seen showing off her charisma with a team of backup dancers as she takes on the challenging choreography from top boy groups.

What did you think of YoonA's performance? 

