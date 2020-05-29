8

Netizens think VERIVERY's Kangmin could be Red Velvet Irene's little brother due to their similar stunning visuals

Netizens have pointed out VERIVERY Kangmin's similarities to Red Velvet's Irene

A rising community post pointed out how the male rookie 03-liner idol could be Irene's brother due to their matching visuals. The two idols both have beautiful round eyes and luminescent skin, leading to more comparisons. Netizens are saying:

"I would believe it if someone said he was Irene's younger brother."

"Wow. They really do have a similar vibe."

"Super similar, especially their smile."

"This is crazy. I thought he was Irene with a short hair cut."

"Their eyes are so similar."
"The more I look, the more he looks like Irene."

Check out more pictures of Kangmin below. Do you agree with netizens? 

