Just a few more hours until the release of Girls' Generation member Taeyeon's long-awaited digital single, "Happy"!

The upcoming new single is an R&B pop genre, meant to bring healing to listeners with its comforting lyrics. The singer reflects on the happy, heart-fluttering feelings of spending time with one's cherished loved ones.

Stay tuned for Taeyeon's "Happy", coming up on May 4 at 6 PM KST!