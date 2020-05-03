10

DAY6's Young K stands eerily in individual teaser images for 'The Book of Us: The Demon'

DAY6's Young K has revealed his own set of eerie, moody individual teaser images ahead of the release of the band's 6th mini album, 'The Book of Us: The Demon'.

The simple teaser images accentuate an unpredictable mood of quiet emptiness, as DAY6 gear up to return with a new sound in their comeback title track "Zombie". Member Jae participated in composing the track, while Young K and Wonpil took part in writing the lyrics. The new track is a mixture of hip-hop and rock sounds, depicting an unexpected element which comes in the way of love's balance. 

DAY6's full comeback with their 6th mini album 'The Book of Us: The Demon' is set for May 11 at 6 PM KST. 

