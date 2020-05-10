Girls' Generation show off lasting friendship at their manager's wedding

Girls’ Generation warmed fans' hearts by showing off their lasting friendship.



On May 10, Seohyun updated fans with a group photo from their recent reunion on her Instagram. In a caption, she wrote, “Soshi has reunited for the first time in a while. Now, always and forever Soshi (ffany unnie miss you.)” In the comments, Tiffany, who is currently staying in the U.S wrote, “Miss you MORE, angel.” also showing off affection towards the members.

It was reported they performed the song “Kissing You” to congratulate their manager's wedding.

Sooyoung posted a video showing members practicing the song on her Instagram, and there is a clip of them actually performing at the wedding. Check out both clips and more wholesome pictures below!