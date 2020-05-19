EXO's Baekhyun rocks a colorful tracksuit in newest teaser images for 'Delight'

EXO's Baekhyun can definitely pull off any look and these latest teaser pictures prove it.

The popular idol star is gearing up for his impending comeback release 'Delight' and has released a new set of teaser images showing him wearing a colorful tracksuit covered in cartoon illustrations. Baekhyun's teaser images for his upcoming release have shown us that he's taking on a variety of softer looks for his release, and fans can't wait to see what he has planned.

Check out the rest of Baekhyun's newest teaser photos below and stay tuned for his comeback on May 25th.