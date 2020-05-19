18

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Baekhyun rocks a colorful tracksuit in newest teaser images for 'Delight'

EXO's Baekhyun can definitely pull off any look and these latest teaser pictures prove it. 

The popular idol star is gearing up for his impending comeback release 'Delight' and has released a new set of teaser images showing him wearing a colorful tracksuit covered in cartoon illustrations. Baekhyun's teaser images for his upcoming release have shown us that he's taking on a variety of softer looks for his release, and fans can't wait to see what he has planned.

Check out the rest of Baekhyun's newest teaser photos below and stay tuned for his comeback on May 25th. 

nunyabsnss 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

Baekhyun is a vampire, ain't no way this man was born in 91 and looking like a teenager lol. Cannot wait for this album, Baekhyun never disappoints me.

1234xyz 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

I find him so cute in this and that outfit reminds me so much of cosy pjs!

