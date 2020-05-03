FANATICS reveal brightly colored album cover before comeback later today

FANATICS have revealed their album cover.

The girls will be coming back with new mini-album 'PLUS TWO'. The mini-album will include intro song "Be My Fanatic", title song "V.A.V.I. Girl", "No.1", "All You Are" featuring JOHNEAST, "One Glass of Milk", outro "Let Me Fly", and the acoustic version of "One Glass of Milk". "V.A.V.I" in their title song stands for 'Variety', 'Adorable', 'Versatile', and 'Independent.'



When FANATICS debuted, they revealed that the member lineup would be constantly changing. They're coming back with new mini-album 'PLUS TWO', with Yoonhye and Chaerintaking a break and new members Nayeon and Bia joining them for this comeback.



Check out the bright album cover below and get ready for their comeback later today at 6PM KST.