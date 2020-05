Ong Seong Wu and Baek Ji Young will be releasing a duet.

Baek Ji Young's label announced, "Baek Ji Young and Ong Seong Wu will be releasing duet song 'Any Words' at 6PM KST on the 12th. The song's realistic lyrics and the pair's emotional expression will touch listeners' hearts."

This will be Ong Seong Wu' first duet song, so many fans are already looking forward to what his collaboration with the ballad queen will sound like.

Stay tuned for more on the release!