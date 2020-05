DKB's Yuku is the next member to release his individual photo for the group's 2nd mini-album 'LOVE'.



Brave Entertainment's rookie boy group DKB is gearing up for their first comeback with their 2nd mini-album 'Love'. This time, the group revealed an individual photo of Yuku. Fans can expect to see more of DKB's comeback teaser images throughout this month, up until the full release of 'Love' on May 25 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for more regarding DKB's comeback!