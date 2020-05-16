DAY6's Jae updates fans on how the members are doing after hiatus announcement

DAY6's Jae updated fans on how the members are doing after their hiatus announcement.



On May 10, JYP Entertainment announced DAY6's activities would be temporarily suspended as more than one member of the group spoke up about symptoms of anxiety, and a physician recommended the members focus on resting and recovering their health. Almost a week later on May 16, Jae took to Twitter to assure fans "doing better."



He also shared a Korean message that stated, "I think I'm doing much better. If I'm being honest, I felt so scared of so many things at first, but your words of love and support have been a big source of strength for me. I am so sorry. I am even more sorry because I know how precious this comeback was for our fans. To our fans, who make us feel at ease because you continue to make up for what we lack despite all of that, I don't think 'Thank you' is enough to express how I feel. Thank you so much, you are all so precious to me. If you could give us a little more time, we will do our best so we can sing and have fun with you again soon. I'm so sorry. I'm so grateful. My Day, I love you."



Doing better. Thank you for being patient with us and for supporting us so much when we needed it most. Hoping to see you all as soon as possible. Stay safe everyone ❤️ — Day6 Jae (@Jae_Day6) May 16, 2020