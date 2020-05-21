DKB reveal their 2nd mini album tracklist, with title song 'Still' composed by Brave Brothers

Rookie boy group DKB is returning with a title track composed and written by their label's head producer, Brave Brothers!

As you can see in the tracklist for DKB's upcoming 2nd mini album 'Love' below, DKB's comeback title track "Still" is composed by Brave Brothers, MABOOS, and Red Cookie, with lyrics by Brave Brothers, MABOOS, plus DKB members E-Chan and GK. The mini album also contains 4 other brand new tracks, with members like D1, Junseo, Teo, and more composing and writing the lyrics for all 4 b-sides.

DKB's first official comeback since their debut is set for May 25 at 6 PM KST.