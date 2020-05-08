8-member rookie boy group E'LAST unveils mystical teaser schedule for their debut album

E-Entertainment's 8-member rookie boy group E'LAST will be kicking off teasers for their official debut, starting on May 25!

The mystical debut scheduler consists of an intricate hourglass shape, as E'LAST reveal that pre-orders for their LED lightstick open this May 25, followed by their debut album tracklist on May 28, a mystery teaser on May 29, concept photos on May 30, plus more.

You can stay tuned for more information on E'LAST's debut album in the next few weeks to come, before the group's full debut on June 9 at 6 PM KST. Meanwhile, E'LAST consist of members Wonhyuk, Wonjoon, Choi In, Seungyeop, Rano, Baek Gyul, Romin, and Yejun.



