VICTON have dropped a promotion schedule for the release of their 2nd single album, 'Mayday'!

Marking VICTON's return as a full group just 3 months after their "Howling" promotions, official teasers for VICTON's 'Mayday' kick off on May 24 with a teaser spoiler, before moving on to concept images, as well as a series of "?" image teasers, plus more.

Fans can listen to VICTON's 2nd single album 'Mayday' in full this coming June 2 at 6 PM KST!