BTOB's Eunkwang drops spoiler for upcoming pre-release track 'Dear My Dear'

BTOB's Eunkwang has dropped a spoiler for his upcoming pre-release track "Dear My Dear".



His previous teaser images suggested a heavenly, cloud concept, and Eunkwang's spoiler reveals fans can expect a beautiful ballad. Along with the post below, he commented, "Silverlight!!! Am I letting you hear too much?"



Eunkwang is gearing up for a solo comeback after his military discharge, and "Dear My Dear" is the BTOB member's official pre-release track set to drop on May 21 KST.



Check out Eunkwang's "Dear My Dear" spoiler below!