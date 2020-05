D-Crunch has dropped their first batch of teaser images.





Chanyoung, Hyunho, and Jeongseung posed for their 'Pierrot' teaser images. They're divided into the red and black versions. In the 'red' version, the words 'Cliche', 'Unmask' and 'Nothing as who they want' on their bodies. In the black version, the boys are dressed up in suits for a very charismatic look.

D-Crunch will be back with their new digital single 'Pierrot' on the 22nd at noon KST.