'Knowing Brothers' to have a 3-week special for the 'Mister Trot' top 7

'Knowing Brothers' will have a 3-week special.

The Top 7 finalists of 'Mister Trot' came out on 'Knowing Brothers'. The first episode aired yesterday on the 9th, and JTBC has confirmed that they will also be on the episodes on the 16th and the 23rd. The episode on the 9th had a rating of 15.523%, almost double the previous record for the show of 9.585%.

The staff decided it was just not possible to include all the funny parts into just two episodes, and have extended the originally scheduled airing from 2 episodes to 3.

Have you watched the special?

