Cosmic Girls' Luda looks lovely in white in moving image teaser for 'Neverland'

Cosmic Girls have revealed another teaser as they count down to their latest comeback!

On May 25 KST, the Starship Entertainment girl group unveiled a moving teaser image featuring member Luda in a lovely white dress, admiring the yellow flowers around her in a gorgeous storybook-style scene. A blue butterfly flutters across the scene, and the moment it seems that the poster itself is still, Luda's eyes look up to lock her gaze with the camera.

Meanwhile, Cosmic Girls' upcoming mini album 'Neverland' is set for release on June 9.

Check out Luda's moving teaser below!

