Comedian Ahn Young Mi confidently shows off her toned figure in 'Cosmopolitan'

Comedian Ahn Young Mi caught readers' attention with a different side of her, in the June issue of 'Cosmopolitan' magazine!

For this pictorial, Ahn Young Mi confidently stood in front of the camera with her toned figure, boasting her straight posture, her strong abs, and boldly going for a topless look in only jeans.

In her pictorial, the comedian shared that she's kept up with her figure by doing pilates for the past 5 years. "In the past, I also did a nude pictorial and that time, I thought that it was just best to be as skinny as possible so I starved to make my body skinny. But this time, I thought that it would be different since I decided to think about my body first, and worked out diligently. On broadcast, I come across as someone who lives spontaneously and carelessly. But I wanted to show that actually behind that image, I am a person who works hard to take care of my body."



Check out previews of Ahn Young Mi's 'Cosmopolitan' pictorial, above and below.

