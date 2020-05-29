2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

CJ ENM in talks with companies of former X1 members for significant compensation due to 'Produce X 101' vote rigging

According to insider accounts on May 30, CJ ENM is currently in talks to compensate various entertainment companies who were victimized by the manipulating of Mnet's 'Produce X 101'.

The entertainment companies currently in legal discussions with CJ ENM regarding this matter include the companies of all 11 former X1 members, plus trainees who were originally supposed to be in X1 but did not make it due to vote rigging. 

One insider told media outlets, "The companies of the X1 members have held various discussions, and they've mostly come to mutual settlements by now. The management companies whose trainees were unfairly eliminated from X1 are on the verge of coming to settlements via compensation." 

No specific details regarding the compensation amount have been revealed; however, industry insiders suspect that the entertainment agencies will be receiving significant pay for the issue. 

Meanwhile, back on May 29 Seoul's Central District Court sentenced Ahn Joon Young PD and Kim Yong Bum CP of the 'Produce' series to imprisonment sentences of ~2 years for their roles in manipulating the Mnet survival series. 

Iamalittledai5y98 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

The money should go to the boys not the companies.

thealigirl84,336 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

i get all people involved being compensated but i think the trainees rigged out should get a little more for trauma and lack of opportunity to promote when they rightfully won

