DinDin gives his thoughts on being chosen as solo MC of Mnet's new hip-hop reality 'Good Girl'

Mnet's upcoming hip-hop reality program 'Good Girl' (fully 'Good Girl: Who Robbed the Broadcasting Station?') has chosen rapper DinDin as its solo MC, ahead of its premiere this May 14 at 9:30 PM KST.

Mnet's 'Good Girl' is a team competition reality series starring female musicians from various genres, including Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon, Cheetah, Ailee, Jamie, CLC's Yeeun, KARD's Jiwoo, SLEEQ, Yunhway, Queen Wasabi, and Lee Young Ji. The 10 female cast members will form the 'Good Girl' team and face off against guest opponents each episode, competing for prize money.

Having recently wrapped up his first recording as MC of 'Good Girl', DinDin shared his thoughts on participating on the program with the female cast members. "At first, I went to the filming set thinking about previous, tough Mnet programs like 'Unpretty Rapstar', but it turned out to be more like a fun team training retreat with a group of tough female characters, so I was a little taken back. Each of the cast members have very different personalities, so I think 'Good Girl' will give off a new kind of charm... You'll be able to witness fantastic and shocking performances never-before-seen on any other broadcasts. Please look forward to it."







Look out for the premiere of Mnet's 'Good Girl' hosted by DinDin, coming in two weeks!

