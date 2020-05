BTOB's Sungjae has taken two trending hashtags worldwide as fans celebrate his birthday.

Fans are using the hashtags #ItsYookDay and #육성재_생일은_쌍갑포차에서 (Yook Sung Jae's Birthday Party at the Sanggab Pocha/Mystic Pop-up Bar) are trending 18th and 19th respectively. The veteran idol and actor is receiving an outpouring of well-wishes from fans that state:

What do you mean Sungjae’s getting old? He’ll forever be our bby boi 🥺#ItsYookDay#내게_가장_소중한_선물_육성재 pic.twitter.com/gbt5kiKV4z — Aly 🐣 (@iamAlyloony) May 1, 2020

Happy birthday Sungjae!