Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

2AM's Seulong & Son Dam Bi to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'

2AM member/actor Seulong and singer/actress Son Dam Bi will be attending a recording for JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' today (May 28) as guests!

Seulong and Son Dam Bi are well-known for being very good real life friends. Furthermore, 2AM's Seulong also garnered attention last month without even appearing on 'Knowing Brothers' in person, thanks to his fellow member Jo Kwon

Viewers can tune in to Seulong and Son Dam Bi's guest appearance on 'Knowing Brothers', airing some time in June. 

LouiseX105 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Im looking forward to this he has been mentioned so much since Jo Kwon was on the show

1crazyqueen203 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

haha I'm excited to see Ho-dong get flustered and see how the whole situation turns out

