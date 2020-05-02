2AM's Seulong & Son Dam Bi to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'

2AM member/actor Seulong and singer/actress Son Dam Bi will be attending a recording for JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' today (May 28) as guests!

Seulong and Son Dam Bi are well-known for being very good real life friends. Furthermore, 2AM's Seulong also garnered attention last month without even appearing on 'Knowing Brothers' in person, thanks to his fellow member Jo Kwon.

Viewers can tune in to Seulong and Son Dam Bi's guest appearance on 'Knowing Brothers', airing some time in June.

