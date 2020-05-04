AOA's Seolhyun shares shots of her diet meals on Instagram

AOA's Seolhyun has given fans a sneak peek at her diet meals on Instagram.

The popular idol has been highly lauded for her figure and netizens were curious to see her methods of keeping in shape. Seolhyun shared snapshots of cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and a delicious looking tuna sandwich.

Fans have been commenting on the healthy yet delicious looking meals, as well as her gorgeous visuals, saying:

"Wow that looks really good."

"Are you a fairy?"

"I'm starting to reflect upon myself after seeing this."

"I wonder why it works for Seolhyun but not for me HAHA."

Are you glad to see idols taking healthier approaches to dieting?