Actress Jang Na Ra makes headlines for her generous donations totaling over $10 million

Actress Jang Na Ra made headlines for her generous donations totaling over $10 million USD.



On May 22, reports revealed the 'Oh My Baby' actress had donated more than 13 billion Won ($10,478,321.10 USD) in total known donations, but it's said the exact amount is unknown as she donated much more in private. Jang Na Ra is also known for donating all the money she receives from advertising.



In a past interview, she was asked why she didn't inform the media about her donations, and Jang Na Ra expressed, "It's not my money, but money I earned because of my fans." Her label also stated, "Jang Na Ra is not donating because she has a lot of money, but she's just following her family motto - 'Handing out roses to people leaves the scent of roses in my hands.'"



