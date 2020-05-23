NU'EST win #1 + Performances on May 23rd 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Lovelyz' Ryu Soo Jung debuted with "Tiger Eyes", SECRET NUMBER made their debut with "Who Dis?", VIXX's Ken debuted with "Just for a Moment", Woo!ah! debuted with "woo!ah!", and DooRi made a debut with "Beauty Advisory". NU'EST came back with "I'm in Trouble", OnlyOneOf made a comeback with "Angel", NCT 127 returned with "Punch", Yubin came back with "Yaya", BVNDIT made their comeback with "Jungle", and Fanatics returned with "V.A.V.I GIRL".



As for the nominees, NU'EST, IU, and Oh My Girl were up for the win, but it was NU'EST's "I'm in Trouble" that took the trophy. Congratulations to NU'EST!



Other performers included Natty, GWSN, H&D, and CRAVITY.



Check out the performances below!



