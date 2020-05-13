A movie titled 'Devil's Room' to be made regarding the Nth Room Telegram Scandal

A movie is slated to be made about the Nth Room Telegram Scandal.

The film is titled 'Devil's Room' and will tell the story of the sexual exploitation of minors and support the cause of punishing the perpetrators. Instead of retelling the scandal, the plot will also show the seriousness of teen crimes and include unexpected twists and turns. Director Noh Hong Sik, who has worked on previous films critiquing societal issues, will be heading the project.

According to the production company Blue Production, they are currently in the casting stage and the filming will begin in the second half of 2020.

