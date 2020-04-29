0

ZE:A's Dongjun & Rainbow's Jaekyung to star as leads in upcoming film 'Way Station'

ZE:A's Dongjun and Rainbow's Jaekyung are starring as the leads in the upcoming movie 'Way Station'.

Reports revealed Dongjun and Jaekyung have been cast in the new film about a man who loses his memory day by day due to Alzheimer's Disease and a terminally ill woman who wants to be remembered by him. Yoon Yoo SunHeo Jung Min, and Jin Ye Sol will also be starring in the movie directed by Kim Jung Min.

Filming for 'Way Station' begins in the first half of this year. Stay tuned for updates. 

