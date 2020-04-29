12

Posted by germainej

SM Entertainment confirms EXO's Chen and wife have welcomed a baby

SM Entertainment confirmed EXO's Chen and his wife have welcomed a baby.

On April 29, reports revealed Chen (28) and his wife welcomed their first child, a baby girl, at a hospital in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul. SM Entertainment followed up with a confirmation, stating, "Chen had a daughter today." 

This past January, Chen announced he would be marrying his girlfriend, who was pregnant with their child.

Congratulations to Chen, his wife, and their families!

nunyabsnss3,025 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

WE'RE ALL AUNTIE-Ls😭😭😭 I'm so emotional and happy right now, it's been awhile since I've had happy tears lol.

zkzsks520 pts 13 minutes ago 1
13 minutes ago

Congrats Mr & Mrs Kim!! Welcome "Baby Garrlll" to EXO!!

Anytime if EXO has a concert the stage will be filled with baby toys not for members but for the baby🤭🤭

