SM Entertainment confirms EXO's Chen and wife have welcomed a baby

SM Entertainment confirmed EXO's Chen and his wife have welcomed a baby.



On April 29, reports revealed Chen (28) and his wife welcomed their first child, a baby girl, at a hospital in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul. SM Entertainment followed up with a confirmation, stating, "Chen had a daughter today."



This past January, Chen announced he would be marrying his girlfriend, who was pregnant with their child.



Congratulations to Chen, his wife, and their families!

