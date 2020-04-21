Yubin says she wants Wonder Girls to gather at her label rrr Entertainment & Lim says she'll join

Yubin revealed she wants the Wonder Girls to gather at her label rrr Entertainment.



On the April 21st episode of 'Video Star', the former Wonder Girls member talked about her independent label rrr Entertainment, which she announced this past February, and she promised to give them as much freedom as possible if they sign on with her.



Yubin expressed, "At a big company like JYP Entertainment, you have to confirm everything with the higher-ups, but you don't have to confirm at my label." She continued on gathering the Wonder Girls together, "I want to gather the members and move forward together. It's a dream of mine. All of our requirements have to match up though."



A video message from Lim then played, saying, "Congratulations to CEO Yubin. Please contact me quickly before I change my mind [about signing with you]."