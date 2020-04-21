0

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

Boram talks about not having any parts in some T-ara songs

Boram opened up about not having any singing parts in some T-ara songs.

On the April 21st episode of 'Video Star', Boram featured as a guest with former KARA member Seungyeon, former Wonder Girls' member Yubin, MBLAQ's Suho, T-ara's Boram, and MYNAME's Insoo. She discussed her past with T-ara and how she had absolutely no lines to sing for some of the girl group's tracks.

Boram expressed, "There were songs that I didn't have any parts in, and the members made a really awesome stage. I was embarrassed to be wearing a microphone. I was fine not singing, but I wasn't fine with that."

She also revealed her improved vocal skills, saying, "It's unsteady, but I'll try to sing."


Watch the clip featuring Boram above.

