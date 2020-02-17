Wonder Girls's Yubin personally shares news of her new independent agency, rrr Entertainment

1

On February 18, Wonder Girls member Yubin took to her personal Instagram to announce her new beginning under an independent, one-man agency, rrr Entertainment!

Yubin wrote, 

"Back in January, I brought to a close the chapter in my life which I affectionately spent with my company of so many years, JYP, as I decided to go solo. Afterward, while preparing each little step with many thoughts in my head, I'm now finally able to share with you my new beginning. On February 18, 2020, I want to introduce to you all my new home, rrr Entertainment (pronounced 'Reu-Entertainment'). Here, I plan to show you a motivated and responsible side of me as both the company's CEO and artist. Rather than saying a lot of fancy stuff, I just want to show you my real for real, so please look forward to it! Just like the meaning of this company's name, where 'rrr' means 'real recognize real', I will do my best to become someone who can recognize real, and an artist who can show you my real self."

As stated above, Yubin parted ways with her debut label JYP Entertainment back on January 25 of this year, after approximately 12 years. Best of luck to Yubin and her new agency, rrr Entertainment!

안녕하세요, 유빈입니다🙇🏻‍♀️ 우선 여러분들께 제일 먼저 알리고 싶은 소식이 있어 이렇게 글을 올립니다. 지난 1월, 데뷔 이후 정말 오랫동안 애정을 담아 동고동락했던 JYP와의 긴 여정을 마무리 짓고 홀로서기를 시작했던 저인데요. 이후 수많은 고민 속에서 차근차근 준비하여, 드디어 오늘 여러분들께 새로운 시작을 알릴 수 있게 되었습니다. 2020년 2월 18일, rrr 엔터테인먼트(이하 르 엔터)라는 이름의 새 안식처를 소개하고자 합니다. 저는 이곳에서 소속 아티스트이자 대표로서 다양한 목표와 책임감을 가지고 도전하는 모습을 보여드리려고 합니다. 거창한 말 보다는 앞으로 펼쳐질 유빈의 REAL로 REAL을 보여드릴테니 많은 기대해주세요! rrr이라는 단어에 담긴 ‘real recognize real’ , 즉 '진짜는 진짜를 알아본다'라는 그 의미처럼, 진짜를 알아볼 수 있는, 그리고 아티스트로서 진짜 모습을 보여드릴 수 있는 유빈이 될 수 있도록 꾸준히 노력하겠습니다. 제 현재와 미래를 함께 할 이곳에서 더욱더 유빈 다운 모습 보여드릴 테니 앞으로도 저와 함께 오늘, 그리고 내일을 걸어가요. 언제나 감사하고, 또 고맙습니다. 유빈 드림🧡 p.s. 더더욱 반가울 소식들이 기다리고 있으니 기대해주세요! Hey guys! It’s Yubin here. There’s some good news I’d like to share with you! As you may know, my contract with JYP entertainment has ended in January, and I’ve decided to stand on my own. Through many considerations and preparations, I am now ready to announce the big news to my beloved fans. 2020 February 18th, today, I introduce my very own company, “rrr entertainment.” As a founder and artist of the company, I’ll take responsibility and challenge myself as well as my company with goals and purposes. I’ll show you what’s REAL with Yubin’s REAL. Please look forward to it! rrr stands for “real recognize real.” I will continue to work hard to become an artist who can give you what’s REAL and become someone who recognizes what’s REAL. I’ll show you more of Yubin here, where my present and future will be. Let’s take this journey together. Thank you always. I cannot thank you all enough! Love Yubin🧡 p.s. More exciting news are coming up! Look forward to it!

