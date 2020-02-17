Wonder Girls's Yubin personally shares news of her new independent agency, rrr Entertainment

On February 18, Wonder Girls member Yubin took to her personal Instagram to announce her new beginning under an independent, one-man agency, rrr Entertainment!



Yubin wrote,



"Back in January, I brought to a close the chapter in my life which I affectionately spent with my company of so many years, JYP, as I decided to go solo. Afterward, while preparing each little step with many thoughts in my head, I'm now finally able to share with you my new beginning. On February 18, 2020, I want to introduce to you all my new home, rrr Entertainment (pronounced 'Reu-Entertainment'). Here, I plan to show you a motivated and responsible side of me as both the company's CEO and artist. Rather than saying a lot of fancy stuff, I just want to show you my real for real, so please look forward to it! Just like the meaning of this company's name, where 'rrr' means 'real recognize real', I will do my best to become someone who can recognize real, and an artist who can show you my real self."

As stated above, Yubin parted ways with her debut label JYP Entertainment back on January 25 of this year, after approximately 12 years. Best of luck to Yubin and her new agency, rrr Entertainment!

