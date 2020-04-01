Lee Jae Hoon, Choi Woo Sik, Park Jung Min, & Ahn Jae Hong's 'Time to Hunt' unveils thrilling stills ahead of global 'Netflix' premiere

Director Yoon Sung Hyun's new blockbuster action thriller film 'Time To Hunt' is officially premiering worldwide via Netflix next week!



Ahead of the film's premiere simultaneously in over 190 countries, 'Time To Hunt' has unveiled a new set of still cuts of the story's four male leads - Lee Jae Hoon, Choi Woo Sik, Park Jung Min, and Ahn Jae Hong.

'Time To Hunt' is a mystery action thriller about four friends who team up for a chance at a new life, delving into dangerous territory in a dystopian society. Soon, they discover that they're being tracked down and hunted by an unknown enemy.

In his latest still cut, actor Lee Jae Hoon waits in anticipation inside a worn-down elevator after a series of gunshots nearby in his role as a young man named Jun Seok. Ahn Jae Hong is next (first photo below) in his role as Jang Ho, crouched down and hiding for fear of more gunfire aimed toward him. Actor Choi Woo Sik's still cut shows him running to find his friends despite the dangerous hunter on the loose as the reliable Ki Hoon, while Park Jung Min's character Sang Soo is left alone and separated from his friends, making a phone call.

Director Yoon Sung Hyun's 'Time To Hunt' is set to premiere this coming April 10 worldwide via Netflix. Will you be watching the thrilling chase?

