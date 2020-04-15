WayV greet fans just in time for spring in 'Elle' pictorial

WayV have donned on chic spring fashion styles for the April issue of 'Elle Korea' magazine!

For this particular spring pictorial, the WayV members met up with 'Elle' at a private residence surrounded by a lush garden. After the photoshoot, each of the WayV members answered questions about their group dynamics, music, fans, and more.

Leader Kun said, "Whenever we are working on new songs, all of the members are pouring out ideas after another. All 7 of us are very greedy about music, and that is a strong suit for our team." Ten shared, "Everyone on our team is open-minded, and we are accepting of new challenges." Lucas added, "I believe that each song has its own soul, and the most important thing for an artist is to become attached to that soul."





Next, Hendery talked about times when his fellow WayV members are away on other schedules. "When we're not together, we FaceTime so we won't be lonely." Winwin gave a shoutout to WayV's dedicated fans, stating, "It's so empowering to know that there are people who are always watching us and supporting us, even when we are not promoting." Finally, Xiaojun revealed a little bit of his quirky side as he remarked, "I love surprises, so I would like to throw a surprise event for our fans."

Check out some of WayV's 'Elle' pictorial preview cuts, above and below.