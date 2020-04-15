8

MCs Lee Da Hee & Jang Sung Kyu ooze charisma in official 'Road To Kingdom' poster

Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' has dropped a charismatic poster featuring the program's MCs, Lee Da Hee and Jang Sung Kyu!

Returning with their excellent chemistry once again after hosting 'Queendom' last year, Lee Da Hee and Jang Sung Kyu will be working with boy groups Pentagon, Golden Child, ONF, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO to host a fierce performance competition.

Be ready to witness some jaw-dropping performances on Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom', premiering this April 30 at 8 PM KST!

literally this is gonna make me feel excited like a lot cause i am gonna see some epicness from these groups and see how they will take the crown literally these groups deserve the talent

