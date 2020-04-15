BLACKPINK unveil full performances of 'BOOMBAYAH' & 'Kill This Love' from 'Coachella 2019'

BLACKPINK are treating fans at home to full performance versions of "BOOMBAYAH" and "Kill This Love" from their 2019 appearance at 'Coachella'!

Well-known among fans as one of BLACKPINK's most legendary stages so far in their career, the girl group demonstrates perfect chemistry with an accompanying live band during their '2019 Coachella' performances. You can also catch a glimpse of supportive Blinks in the crowd, waving their lightsticks to the music.



Watch BLACKPINK's full "BOOMBAYAH" and "Kill This Love" performances, above and below!