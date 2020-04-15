4

4

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

BLACKPINK unveil full performances of 'BOOMBAYAH' & 'Kill This Love' from 'Coachella 2019'

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK are treating fans at home to full performance versions of "BOOMBAYAH" and "Kill This Love" from their 2019 appearance at 'Coachella'!

Well-known among fans as one of BLACKPINK's most legendary stages so far in their career, the girl group demonstrates perfect chemistry with an accompanying live band during their '2019 Coachella' performances. You can also catch a glimpse of supportive Blinks in the crowd, waving their lightsticks to the music. 

Watch BLACKPINK's full "BOOMBAYAH" and "Kill This Love" performances, above and below!

  1. BLACKPINK
0 624 Share 50% Upvoted
Henry
Henry launches his very own 'TikTok' account
59 minutes ago   0   623
April, Yena, Naeun, Chaekyung, Chaewon, Rachel, Jinsol, BVNDIT, Dream Catcher, Gugudan, Mina, Hyeyeon, Nayoung, GWSN, Jeon So Mi, Weki Meki, Choi Yoo Jung, Kim Do Yeon
Choosing Girl Groups for 'Road to Queendom'
1 hour ago   7   1,013

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND