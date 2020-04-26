22

Posted 1 hour ago

TWICE's Chaeyoung baffles fans with a new look at the airport

TWICE's Chaeyoung debuted a new look at the airport that baffled everyone. 

On April 26, TWICE members arrived at Seoul Gimpo airport after shooting a music video for their upcoming release in Jeju Island. What caught everyone's attention was member Chaeyoung's experimental style. After she was spotted in this washed-out dress, fans have been saying while they like how unique and personal her style is, this dress doesn't necessarily look flattering on Chaeyoung. 

Check out her airport look and the video clip of TWICE's arrival at the airport below. What do you think?

Ok_keO140 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

Looks like a potato sack lol. But I respect people wearing whatever they want, so more power to her!

lunachick415393 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

Okay, maybe it's not the cutest, but it does look kinda comfortable. I don't get why idols are expected to look like supermodels even when they have to spend hours sitting on a plane or being driven around. When you're traveling, all you're trying to do is be comfy.

