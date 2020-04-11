Survival program winners Kang Daniel & 'Mr. Trot's Lim Young Woong fan over each other backstage

Back on April 8, two beloved #1 singers met backstage before MBC every1's 'Show Champion'!

The two stars were none other than Kang Daniel, and the rising trot star Lim Young Woong who took 1st place on TV Chosun's 'Mr. Trot' last month. Lim Young Woong took to Instagram back on April 8 to share a monumental(?) photo of him meeting Kang Daniel. He wrote, "The extremely kind and handsome Kang Daniel-nim. He said that his mother is my fan. A great honor after a great glory after another."

Kang Daniel also posted on Instagram about his encounter with Lim Young Woong, revealing an autograph that he received from the trot star for his mother! Kang Daniel said, "Wahhhh, thank you so much TT. Mission to be a good son for mom, complete!"



Meanwhile, 'Mr. Trot' winner Lim Young Woong recently made a comeback with his first new single since the survival program, "Trust in Me".

