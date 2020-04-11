Netizens baffled by idol fans' album purchasing options these days

It looks like idol fans have access to even more options when it comes to bulk-purchasing their favorite artists' new albums, especially if the fan is hoping to get lucky in the idol group's comeback fan sign lottery!

Below is a screen capture of the options available when purchasing idol albums online. The options include:

1. Post (having the albums delivered by the post office)

2. No needed (the purchaser will pay for a certain # of albums, but they do not need the physical products a.k.a they only want the fan sign lottery draws)

3. Visit the store (to pick up products in person).

Some netizens pointed out that the option to "not accept purchased products" has been available even longer when visiting retail stores in person, as many K-Pop fans often purchase idol groups' comeback albums in bulk for a better chance to draw a fan sign lottery.

Netizens couldn't help but react in shock, as they commented, "I suppose if the albums were all going to be thrown away then... but still... it feels like this is somehow wrong...", "The entire culture of fans buying thousands of albums to get into fan sign events itself is already bizarre", "I've never seen that option online before, I guess they have it now", "Why can't they sell the fan sign lottery tickets separately, seriously", "I wish they sold photocards and fan sign lottery tickets separately", "How does that work with album sale scores though, isn't it a little underhanded", "Isn't that technically fake profit?", and more.

What do you think of the option to pay for albums, but not accept the products?