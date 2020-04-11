Fans LOL about 'Gongcha's new model countdown on SNS, since his photos are already up at the Gangnam store

One of the trendiest milk tea chain brands, 'Gongcha' is countdown the days until they reveal the identity of their new endorsement model for 2020 via SNS!

Below, 'Gongcha' celebrates D-3 until the new model's reveal, writing, "My heart dropped after only hearing his voice (heart). Is it okay to be this excited...? The owner of this sweet voice you want to meet right now will be revealed in 3 days!"

Fans of this particular male idol will be able to recognize him right away from his voice and silhouette, but it turns out, there's no need to play guesses about his identity at all!

Netizens have pointed out that photos of the 2020 endorsement model for 'Gongcha' are already up all over the retail store inside Gangnam station:

It's SF9's Rowoon! Laughing, fans left comments like, "Oh it's Haru~", "Heol, I need to go to 'Gongcha' to see Haru!", "Hmm, if we order at the kiosk will it be Rowoon's voice taking the order kekekeke", "The 'silhouette' is literally just a picture of Rowoon kekekeke", "He's handsome", "He fits the 'Gongcha' image, before it was Lee Seung Gi and Park Seo Joon kekekeke", "I was gonna guess 'Pengsoo' but Gangnam station ruined it kekekeke", and more.

Are you a fan of 'Gongcha' milk tea?