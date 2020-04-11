4

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Fans LOL about 'Gongcha's new model countdown on SNS, since his photos are already up at the Gangnam store

AKP STAFF

One of the trendiest milk tea chain brands, 'Gongcha' is countdown the days until they reveal the identity of their new endorsement model for 2020 via SNS!

Below, 'Gongcha' celebrates D-3 until the new model's reveal, writing, "My heart dropped after only hearing his voice (heart). Is it okay to be this excited...? The owner of this sweet voice you want to meet right now will be revealed in 3 days!"

View this post on Instagram

⠀ [공차의 새 모델 공개 D-3] 목소리만으로도 심쿵💓 랜선으로 이렇게 설레도 되는 건가요...? ⠀ 지금 당장이라도 만나고 싶은 달콤한 목소리의 주인공이 3일 뒤에 공개됩니다! 공차의 새 모델을 기다리는 설레는 마음을 댓글로 남겨주세요😘 ⠀ 댓글을 남겨주신 분들 중 3분께, 4월 14일 출시될 공차 신메뉴 1잔을 선물로 드립니다! ※~4/14까지 (당첨자 발표 4/16) ⠀ #공차 #gongcha #공차모델 #티저 #모델 #설렘 #훈훈 #아이돌 #공차스타그램 #공차덕후 #이벤트 #이벤트중 #이벤트스타그램 #남친 #남친짤 #오빠_저도_빨리_만나고_싶어요 ⠀

A post shared by 공차공식인스타그램 (@gongcha.official) on

Fans of this particular male idol will be able to recognize him right away from his voice and silhouette, but it turns out, there's no need to play guesses about his identity at all!

Netizens have pointed out that photos of the 2020 endorsement model for 'Gongcha' are already up all over the retail store inside Gangnam station:

It's SF9's Rowoon! Laughing, fans left comments like, "Oh it's Haru~", "Heol, I need to go to 'Gongcha' to see Haru!", "Hmm, if we order at the kiosk will it be Rowoon's voice taking the order kekekeke", "The 'silhouette' is literally just a picture of Rowoon kekekeke", "He's handsome", "He fits the 'Gongcha' image, before it was Lee Seung Gi and Park Seo Joon kekekeke", "I was gonna guess 'Pengsoo' but Gangnam station ruined it kekekeke", and more. 

Are you a fan of 'Gongcha' milk tea?

  1. Rowoon
0 6,774 Share 67% Upvoted
(G)I-DLE
[Album and MV Review] (G)I-DLE – 'I Trust'
9 hours ago   2   1,326

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND